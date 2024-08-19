PAK vs BAN: Aamir Jamal released from Test squad due to injury

Aamir Jamal has played a total of nine international matches for Pakistan. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that they have released all-rounder Aamir Jamal from the two-Test squad against Bangladesh due to injury.



Jamal, 28, got injured while playing for Warwickshire in county cricket. He played three Tests and six T20Is for the side after joining them in April.

He was last seen in action for the county side on June 8 but was sidelined after that due to the diagnosis of his back injury.

The PCB put him in the squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh with his participation subject to fitness but the all-rounder could not get match fit and was ultimately released from the squad.

“Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore,” the PCB said in a presser.

“Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year.”

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which will be played in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, will begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ Pindi Cricket Stadium