Women's T20 World Cup: Travel warnings from participating countries cast doubt on Bangladesh hosting

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from October 3. — ICC

Bangladesh's chance of hosting the Women's T20 World Cup this October depends on the withdrawal of travel advisories from four participating teams: India, Australia, England, and New Zealand.

These four countries issued travel advisories in response to a large student-led movement, which eventually led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Being the host nation, we are regularly communicating with the ICC [International Cricket Council] regarding this issue, and even in our last communication yesterday [Friday], they expressed concern over the travel advisories from four participating nations," a BCB official told The Daily Star.

"See, if these countries don't withdraw their travel advisories, there is no chance for us to host this event. While Australia initially advised reconsidering travel plans to Bangladesh, it now suggests 'do not travel to Bangladesh.' So, you can understand the situation," he said.

"Time is running out, and the ICC will not wait long because there is a huge risk of financial setbacks if we ultimately fail to host the tournament due to security reasons."

A final decision is expected to be made by the ICC board on August 20.

Earlier ESPNCricinfo reported, Zimbabwe has emerged as one of two options being considered to host the event, which is due to start on October 3. The UAE is the other option being considered, after India ruled itself out.

"Actually, the ICC always selects an alternative host nation for any global event, but unfortunately, that's not the case for this tournament, and that's the reason they are now searching for a host country," informed a BCB director.