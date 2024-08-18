Pat Cummins take eight-week break ahead of crucial series against India

Pat Cummins. -AFP

Australia’s ODI World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins has announced to take an eight-week break ahead of the five-match Test series against India.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Cummins stated that he has been playing non-stop from nearly 18 months and wants his body to relax ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I’ve basically been bowling non-stop since the World Test Championship final, nearly 18 months ago. This gives me a good seven or eight weeks completely off bowling so the body can recover, then you start building up again for the summer,” Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

He further added that, “It means you can hopefully bowl for a little bit longer, maintaining pace is a bit easier, makes you less susceptible to injuries.”

Additionally, the 31-year-old is seen playing back-to-back tournaments after fracturing his wrist towards the end of the Ashes campaign in England.

Earlier in October 2023, Cummins being the captain of the team ended up winning the ODI World Cup against India.

Additionally, the recent years have been very busy for the right-handed batter, as he played three Tests match against Pakistan, two Tests against the West Indies, a T20 tour of New Zealand, two Tests against the Black Caps, the Indian Premier League, the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, the most recently Major League Cricket in the USA.

As per source, Cummins opened about his condition after playing tirelessly since 18 months.

“I’m very sore today after a week of gym. Hamstrings, even ankles, kind of build up over months of bowling, but you can’t really nail it while you’re in the midst of the season,” he said.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain has planned of taking a break to play an extraordinary game in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Moreover, it is the only game that Cummins has failed to win and he’s desperate to make an impact under his captaincy.

“It’s the trophy I haven’t won before… this is the one trophy a lot of our group haven’t ticked off,” Cummins said.

He further added that, “we’ve achieved some amazing things over the last few years as a Test group. You kind of back yourself to win every series at home. I think you need to try and be up there in the upper echelon of teams.”

“That’s what lies ahead of us this summer. They’re (India) a really good side. We play them quite a lot, we know them really well, but we feel like we’re really well placed also,” he added.

Meanwhile, the face-off between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to take place from November 22 till January 7.