Kylian Mbappe set for La Liga debut as Real Madrid face Mallorca

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his first Real Madrid goal. — AFP

Kylian Mbappe is set for his La Liga debut as Real Madrid will face RCD Mallorca in their first match of the league at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday.



Mbappe, 25, joined Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended and signed a five-year deal with the Whites which will keep him at the Spanish capital till 2029.

The Frenchman has already made his official debut for the Whites during the UEFA Super Cup match against Atlanta where he scored in the second half to seal the title.

Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, talked ahead of the first La Liga where he praised Mbappe saying that he has managed to adjust to the dressing room really well.

“With all the new players, the people at the club try to make them feel comfortable. An extraordinary talent has arrived, we have to help him adapt. He [Mbappe] has entered the dressing room very well, with humility, very serious? He has started very well,” said Ancelotti in the pre-match press conference.

The Whites clinched La Liga and the UEFA Champions League title last season and with Mbappe’s arrival, Ancelotti’s men are once again serious contenders to defend both of their titles.

“We have to fight for everything, that’s how it will be. It will be a fun League, the first matches have been very good, with a lot of play, few fouls, few interruptions. We have started well and we have to continue this line. And the semi-automatic offside clarifies the refereeing a little more, it will help us a lot. Hopefully it will be a fun season, especially for us,” added the 65-year-old.

Ancelotti earlier stated that he would be managing players’ workload carefully as he now has multiple attacking options during the squad. Ahead of the match against Mallorca, the Italian once again emphasised the importance of resting players.

“Vinicius, who goes with Brazil, when he comes back instead of playing in La Liga, he rests, three-four days, he goes on vacation. And then he comes back. That’s the only way. Normally those players train, even if they don’t play. But we’re going to take that away, let them do what they want to do on those days. That’s what we’re going to do,” he concluded.