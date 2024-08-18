Man Utd's plan for De Jong signing suffer blow

United manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with De Jong at Ajax, has been linked with a reunion on multiple occasions. - AFP

Manchester United's already slim hopes of signing Frenkie de Jong this summer have been further dashed by Ilkay Gundogan's desire to leave Barcelona, Sport reported on Sunday.

Barcelona are keen to reduce their wage bill this summer as they integrate new signing Dani Olmo into their squad. However, the idea of losing both Gundogan and De Jong seems highly improbable.

United manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with De Jong at Ajax, has been linked with a reunion on multiple occasions. He has already brought former Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Old Trafford, both of whom featured in the opening-day victory over Fulham.

It now seems unlikely that De Jong will be the third to join. There were always doubts about the credibility of the latest reports linking the Dutch international with a move, but the talk of Gundogan’s departure appears more substantial.

According to the publication, the German international has informed Barcelona's top brass that he wishes to leave this summer, despite impressing in his debut season with the club. However, manager Hansi Flick remains cautiously optimistic that the player will stay.

Gundogan, who joined on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer, featured in 36 of the team's 38 league games. He scored five league goals and provided four assists in the Champions League, helping Barcelona reach the quarter-finals.

It has been a summer of change at Camp Nou, with Flick replacing Xavi as manager, and the club appear ready to let high-earner Gundogan depart if a suitable offer is made. Earlier reports suggested a move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia could be on the cards, but both player and club are still waiting on that front.

Meanwhile, another midfielder linked with United has completed a move elsewhere. France international Youssouf Fofana, who was reportedly considered as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte for the defensive midfield role, has chosen to join AC Milan.

"It had a big effect when it came time for my decision," Fofana said after joining the Rossoneri. "When the Club is looking for you like AC Milan was looking for me, it's obvious you want to go there.

"This is the right moment, for me and the squad: now I am a complete player, I want to play in the Champions League and win the Scudetto, I cannot wait to start. The project I saw from the Club aligns with my ideas".