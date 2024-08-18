Southern Brave reach The Hundred final after Super Over triumph against Birmingham Phoenix

Southern Braves secures spot in the final showdown of 100-ball cricket. - ESPNcricinfo

Southern Brave ended up getting a spot in The Hundred final showdown after Super Over victory against Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday.

Birmingham's Liam Livingstone tried hard to secure victory by making a half-century, but his dismissal with just three runs required changed the course of the game.

In the Super Five, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan ended up as key players for the winning side.

Archer struck at the very first ball by dismissing Livingstone. As a result, the opposing team ended up scoring only seven runs.

Jordan, on the other hand, performed extraordinarily with the bat during the Super Over by hitting the boundary with just one ball in hand.

Following their first win in 2021, Southern Brave now aim for a second victory by winning against the defending champions, Oval Invincibles, in the final on Sunday.

Livingstone almost bagged the victory for his team by hitting a no-ball for six runs.

However, with three runs in hand, the right-handed batter got out after missing the next ball.

Additionally, Brave's James Vince top-scored with 43 runs, which brought his total to 400 runs in this year's tournament.

Due to extraordinary batting and bowling by the winning side, the team ended up scoring 126-6 on a challenging pitch.

However, Phoenix bowled well, with Adam Milne bagging three wickets for just 18 runs, but ended up scoring 126 for 7.