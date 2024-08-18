Dricus du Plessis pays tribute to Israel Adesanya after submission win at UFC 305

South Africa´s Dricus Du Plessis reacts after winning against New Zealand´s Israel Adesanya in their men´s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 305. — AFP

Dricus du Plessis paid tribute to the legendary Israel Adesanya after successfully defending his middleweight title at the UFC 305 main event on Saturday.

Du Plessis shared the octagon for the first time with Adesanya, a Nigerian-born fighter, and secured a submission victory in the fourth round of their bout.

Du Plessis praised Adesanya after the fight and also apologised for making some unintentional remarks before.

“I’m really sorry that it came across that I disrespected the fact that he’s from Africa, that was never my intention,” Du Plessis said.

“Tonight, Africa would have won regardless, but tonight, South Africa was the victor. It was an honour for me to share this cage with a legend like that; I have the utmost respect for him, warrior to warrior.”

Du Plessis added that he knew that he would have to be at the top of his game to beat Adesanya.

“[He’s] one of the greatest strikers ever in this division. I needed that takedown, got the takedown. At this level, it’s hard to keep people down. This man is the king of getting back up, nobody can take him down and keep him there.

“I got a few good ones, landed a few good punches, but ultimately I believe this fight was won on the feet. I’m alive right now, that’s just a bonus; I came in here to die for this belt, and I came here to take it back home.”

Meanwhile, Adesanya opened up after the defeat and added that he was always in the game but his one mistake ended up costing him the tie.

“I felt strong, I resisted his takedowns well. I just made a stupid, dumb mistake on the ground, and he adjusted well to the Gable grip and caught me,” Adesanya said.

“I’m disappointed in myself, but at the same time, I’m proud. He was just the better man on the night, and I give him respect for that.”