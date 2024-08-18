PCB shifts second Bangladesh Test from Karachi to Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host both Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi.



The second Test between the two sides is scheduled to begin on August 30 and the decision to shift it was taken due to the ongoing renovation work at the National Stadium Karachi.

“The decision has been taken after consultation with construction experts, all stakeholders were consulted,” said PCB. “The Test in Karachi was to be held without spectators, which will not be the case in Rawalpindi.

“Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media.”

The National Stadium Karachi is being upgraded for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the PCB is fully committed to getting everything done before the ICC event commences.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ Pindi Cricket Stadium