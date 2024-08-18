Australia have ‘unfinished business’ with India, says Nathan Lyon

Australia have lost the last four Test series against India two of which were played at home. — BCCI

Australia last won a Test series against India in 2014-15 and star spinner Nathan Lyon believes that the Aussies have 10 years of “unfinished business” with them.



Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-0 in 2014-15 and since then, they lost 2-1 in 2016-17, 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Even though the Aussies have won the World Test Championship title, the current generation is yet to taste a Test series win against India.

"It's been ten years of unfinished business, it's been a long time, and I know we're extremely hungry to turn things around especially here at home," Lyon said. "Don't get me wrong, India is an absolute superstar side and extremely challenging but I'm extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back.

"Feel like we are a different team to a couple of years ago, we are on a journey of becoming a great Australian cricket team. We're definitely not there but we are along that journey and have been playing some decent cricket."

Lyon praised the way India managed to keep on finding world-class players while mentioning Yashasvi Jaisal among the most recent findings.

"I haven't come across him [Jaiswal] yet, but that will be a massive challenge for all us bowlers," he said. "The way he played against England, I watched that quite closely and thought that was quite amazing. I had some really good chats with Tom Hartley about different ways he went about it to different guys which I found quite interesting."

"I love talking about cricket, so if I can talk to someone who has played Test cricket I might be able to pick up something I'm not aware of. There's so much knowledge floating around this game that we can always tap into."

"There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that," he said. "That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home - we should pretty much win every series here at home.

India will tour Australia to play a five-match Test series which will begin in late November and will continue till January 2025.

The series will start in Perth on November 22 and Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will host the remaining four matches.