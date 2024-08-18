WTC points table: South Africa beat West Indies in second Test to surpass Pakistan

Keshav Maharaj (R), Dane Piedt (2R), David Bedingham (2L) and Kyle Verreynne (L) of South Africa of West Indies during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa. — AFP

South Africa defeated West Indies by 40 runs in the final Test of the two-match series at the Providence Stadium on Sunday.



The Proteas set a 263-run target after their second innings where Kyle Verreynne (59 off 78), Aiden Markram (51 off 108) and Wiaan Mulder (34 off 71) top-scored for the visitors.

The Windies, in reply, struggled greatly in front of South Africa’s bowling attack as an all-rounder display by their bowlers bowled them out for 222 runs.

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada bagged three while Mulder and Dane Piedt got two wickets each.

Gudakesh Motie top-scored for the struggling home side by scoring 45 runs but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Following the Proteas’ win, they moved ahead of Pakistan in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with 38.89 PCT.

WTC 2023-25 points table

South Africa have eight more Test matches scheduled in the WTC cycle, two in Bangladesh in October and a home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan will have a chance to reclaim their fifth position after beating Bangladesh in the first Test. If they ended up clean-sweeping the visitors, they could even go to the third spot.

It is worth mentioning that England and Sri Lanka will also face one another in a three-Test series. The Islanders are placed fourth on the WTC points table with 50 PCT while the Three Lions are ranked sixth with 36.54 PCT.