ICC unveils schedule of U-19 Women's 2025 T20 World Cup

Pakistan's U19 team are included in Group B in the forthcoming T20 tournament. -PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the schedule for the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 which will be held in Malaysia, starting from January 18 to February 2.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament. Alongside India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia are included in Group A. In Group B, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and USA are included.

Group C consists of New Zealand, South Africa, an African qualifier, and Samoa, while Group D has Australia, Bangladesh, an Asian qualifier, and Scotland.

“We are delighted to announce the schedule for the second edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and bringing an ICC event of this stature to Malaysia for the first time since the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2008," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

“This is a special event to the ICC and forms an important part of our Global Growth Strategy of raising the profile of women’s cricket and further growing the game around the world. It is also a unique opportunity to introduce our vast global audiences to the future stars of the sport.

“We look forward to building on the success from the foundation laid at the inaugural event in South Africa in 2023. We wish all the teams the very best of luck in their preparation and to the Malaysian Cricket Association in organising the event.”

The semi-final is scheduled to take place on January 31, with the final showdown to be held on February 2.

Additionally, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Super 6 stage, where 12 teams will be divided into two groups. The top three teams from Groups A and D will form Group 1, and the top three teams from Group B and C will form Group 2.

Following a successful debut in South Africa in 2023, where India gained victory by defeating England in the final.

This marks the second edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Groups for 2025 U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Group A: India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia

Group B: England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA

Group C: New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa

Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland

Schedule of 2025 U19 Women's T20 World Cup



January 18: Australia v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January, 19: India v West Indies, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six - B2 v C3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - B1 v C2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six - A3 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - C1 v B3, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six - A2 v D3, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six - A1 v D2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six - B1 v C3, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A3 v D2, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six - C1 v B2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A1 v D3, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six - C2 v B3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six - A2 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semi-Final 1, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semi-Final 2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval