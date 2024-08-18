Pakistan to use Kookaburra balls for Bangladesh Test series, confirms PCB

The PCB has confirmed that it will use Kookaburra balls for the Bangladesh Test series. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that they will be using Kookaburra balls for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh which is set to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

The PCB, in a presser, confirmed that for the upcoming domestic season, they will use Duke balls while for international matches, Kookaburra will come in place.

“The PCB has announced that Duke balls will be used for all seniors red-ball domestic events. Aceline and Grays will be the local brand of cricket balls that will be utilised for pathways and grassroots cricket, including the U15, U17, U19 tournaments, schools, universities, clubs, and inter-district competitions,” the PCB said in a press release.

“For the domestic 50-over and T20 competitions, the PCB will continue to use Kookaburra cricket balls, maintaining consistency with international standards, as all white-ball cricket worldwide, including ICC events, is played with Kookaburra balls.

Pakistan have to host a total of seven Test matches in the next few months and the PCB will use Kookaburra balls.

“For the seven ICC World Test Championship fixtures, the PCB has decided to use Kookaburra cricket balls. These matches include two Tests against Bangladesh, three Tests against England, and two Tests against the West Indies. According to ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, the home board has the prerogative to decide on the brand of cricket balls to be used.”

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ National Bank Stadium