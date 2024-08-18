Pakistan Shaheens suffer semi-final defeat in Top End T20 series

Abbas Afridi (R) and Usman Khan were two of Shaheens' best perfomers with the bat. — PCB

Pakistan Shaheens lost to Adelaide Strikers by 30 runs in the semi-final of the Top End T20 series at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Sunday.



The Shaheens’ impressive run in the series came to an end with a semi-final defeat as the 198-run target turned out to be too big for them.

Chasing the target, the Shaheens suffered early blows as they lost four wickets in the powerplay with Sahibzada Farhan (2), captain Mohammad Haris (19), Omair bin Yousuf (7) and Mohammad Irfan Khan (1) all returning to the pavilion without scoring big.

Usman Khan (32 off 20) and Mubasir Khan (18 off 12) provided some crucial runs to the struggling Pakistani side but both ended up losing their wickets and the Shaheens were soon 96-7 in 11.1 overs.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi scored a brilliant half-century, 54 off 29 with five fours and three sixes, but the right-handed batter’s efforts went in vain as the Green Shirts were all out for 167 runs in 18.1 overs.

For the Strikers, Liam Scott bagged three, Jordan Buckingham and Lloyd Pope got two, while Tim Oakley, Tom O Connell and Noah McFadyen picked one wicket each.

Earlier in the first innings, after being asked to bat first, the Strikers suffered early blows as their top-order batters — Harry Matthias, Connell and Scott — lost their wickets.

However, it was Jake Winter’s explosive 104-run innings that guided the Strikers to the massive total. Meanwhile, down the order, Harry Manenti scored 52 runs on 32 balls with 10 boundaries.

For the Shaheens, Abbas Afridi got three while Faisal Akram bagged two wickets.

The Shaheens played a total of seven matches in the Top End T20 series where they won five encounters and lost two.