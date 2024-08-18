Kamran Akmal questions team unity after Naseem Shah's remarks

Kamran Akmal (R) questions Naseem Shah. -AFP/Instagram/kamranakmal23

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter is concerned after fast bowler Naseem Shah highlighted about the lack of unity in the team and their recent failures especially at the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Yes, our comeback wasn't great, and we can't deny that we didn't play good cricket. Criticism is part of it, and we must endure it until things improve. This is a good chance to bounce back, play better, and show up as a team," Naseem said before the first practice match against Bangladesh A.

Meanwhile, Akmal has now reacted over the remarks, questioning whether the team had been united in the past.

"Naseem Shah, what he said in the press, that's a little worrying point for me. That we will have to play as one. What does it mean? Didn't the team play with unity before? Such things are said in the media when there are such things in the team. So let's see. The team management and the PCB should end this what Naseem Shah said in the media or what I heard.

Akmal continued his conversation by saying that the Pakistan team is in need of players who can take cricket to an extraordinary level, and the forthcoming series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a great opportunity to avail for the Shaheens.

"God forbid that these things do not happen. And what the team needs at the moment, is only those who can take cricket to the top level, that’s just a victory, good cricket with good intent. And this is a good opportunity for Pakistan. Pakistan has a series with Bangladesh. They should win 2-0 just like they did when they toured Bangladesh," he added.

Previously, Babar Azam-led team in the T20 World Cup has been detrimental to the team's reputation in the cricket arena, with Pakistan losing to the USA and India with major difference.

The right-handed batter added a period to his statement by reminding Naseem of the past consequences the team has faced due to weak performance on the big day.

"So the Pakistan team shouldn’t take batting so easy. But we will have to work hard. Because in the recent past, we have not played any good cricket," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh on August 21 in their first Test series match in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second is scheduled on August 30 in National Stadium, Karachi.