Pakistan Shaheens qualify for semi-final of Top End T20 Series

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi raises his bat after scoring century against ACT Comets. — PCB

Pakistan Shaheens qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing Top End T20 Series after beating ACT Comets in their last group match on Saturday.

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi and Arif Yaqoob were the Shaheens’ best performers as Mohammad Haris’s side recorded its fourth successive win.

Chasing the massive 203-run target, the Comets struggled throughout their innings as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Shaheens’ formidable bowling attack troubled the Comets’ batters as Tyler Van Luin was their top scorer with 29 runs on 17 balls while Zak Keogh posted 26 runs.

The entire Comets’ side was bowled out for just 111 runs as Yaqoob took four wickets for just 36 runs in four overs.

Arafat Minhas was another top performer with the ball as he bagged three wickets for 22 runs while Mubasir Khan and Faisal Akram managed to get two and one wickets, respectively.

Opting to bat first, Shaheens did not have the most desirable start as they lost four wickets for just 48 runs in the powerplay.

It looked like an early dismissal for the visiting side but a massive 140-run partnership between Irfan Khan and Haseebullah turned the tide of the match.

Irfan Khan smashed 106 runs on just 56 deliveries, which included 14 fours and two sixes, at a massive strike rate of 189.29.

Haseebullah scored 49 runs on 34 balls with a total of five boundaries as the Shaheens concluded their innings at 202 runs.

The Shaheens will now play the semi-final tomorrow against Adelaide Strikers.