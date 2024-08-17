WI Vs SA: Verreynne, Mulder put Proteas in strong position during second Test

South Africa players celebrate together after taking a wicket. -- AFP

The partnership between Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder put South Africa’s in a strong position against the West Indies in the second Test, which was praised by the captain Aiden Markram.

The Proteas’ captain couldn’t resist from naming the sixth-wicket partnership as “being worth gold.”

Proteas’ wicket-keeper Verreynne made a third Test half century in the last over of the day, while the all-rounder Mulder stood till the very end, scoring a total of 34 runs.

Together Verreynne and Mulder made 84 runs in the partnership, ending up at the score of 223 for 5.

The team was suffering against the Windies, with the wickets dropping from 120-1 to 139-5.

Markaram continued praising his fellow players on transferring the pressure back on to the opposite team by playing an outstanding cricket.

“After a flurry of wickets they steadied the ship and then transferred the pressure back on to (the West Indies),” said Markram. “They scored freely on that pitch which is a testimony to them as players and batters. It's a massive partnership in the context of the game.”

That stand ensured the Proteas will take 239-run lead into the third day’s play on Saturday.

“We don’t have a set target in mind, we just want to bat for as long as we can.” Markram, who scored 51 off 108 balls on the second day said that the tourists were hoping for more.

The 29-year-old mentioned the struggle Proteas were facing at the initial stages of the games.

“We saw throughout the day that there is always something happening sideways or even up and down, and the bowlers always feel like they are in the game,” Markram said.

Markram said when he and opening partner, Tony de Zorzi, started the second innings, with South Africa holding onto a 16-run lead, they were mainly interested in survival against the new ball.

He further discussed that, “the game was in the balance; it was important to take care of the new ball up front because there was a bit of sideways movement. It was nice for Tony and I to get a partnership to get through that initial phase.”

The pair shared what at the stage was the best partnership of the series, 79, until Verreynne and Mulder surpassed it later in the day.

“For us as batters it's a case of trying to maximise as much as you can, that’s why you kick yourself when you get out after you get in, in conditions like these. From my experience playing out there today, you never quite feel like you are in. It’s a pitch where you either grind or really get positive.”