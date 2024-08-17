Saud Shakeel opens up on captaincy experience after four-day match against Bangladesh A

Saud Shakeel discusses team's fitness. -PCB

Pakistan's vice-captain of the Test team, Saud Shakeel, revealed that the team is working on their fitness ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, set to begin on August 21.

The Left-handed batter expressed delight at being appointed vice-captain for the Test cricket team.

"I have always enjoyed captaincy, and I am honoured that I am given the responsibility of being the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test side," said Saud, who is leading Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh A.

Speaking to the local media, the middle-order batter highlighted his dedication to the team’s success.

"I have always tried to ensure that the runs I score benefit the team's cause," he said.

The 28-year-old has remained a crucial player for the Pakistan Shaheens, be it scoring runs or leading the team in an impactful manner.

During his conversation, Shakeel was questioned about his team’s recent fitness prior to their face-off with Bangladesh on August 21.

"To be honest, the fitness levels of some of our players went down in the last couple of months, and they accepted it too," he responded.

He further stated that physical condition plays a very important role in achieving high scores and big accomplishments.

In this regard, the Quetta Gladiators’ player added a period to his statement by saying that the Shaheens are working on boosting their physical conditions to overcome the hindrance they might face in the near future.

"We're currently working hard on our fitness levels, and we are hoping to make it better in the future as well," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the first four-day match between Pakistan and Bangladesh “A” came out to be a draw held at the Islamabad Club Ground after Day four play was disrupted due to bad light.

In the respective match, Shaheens secured a strong lead of 245 runs, with scoring 367-4 in their first innings.

Nevertheless, the Tigers 'A' lost wickets rapidly and were 77 with four wickets down against Pakistan’Shaheens.