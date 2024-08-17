Jay Shah warns Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

The Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah. — BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah issued a warning to Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, saying that the team is fully prepared.



India will tour Australia to play a five-match Test series which will begin in late November and will continue till January 2025.

The series will start in Perth on November 22 and Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will host the remaining four matches.

India and Australia developed a fierce rivalry in Test cricket over the years. They managed to win the last four series against the Aussies, two of which were played Down Under.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit will have the chance to complete the hat-trick of Test series wins on Australian soil and Shah believes that the team is well prepared for the series.

“Our team is well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while. Mohammed Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit,” Jay Shah was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian bowling attack. The 30-year-old has taken 32 wickets in Australia and he will get the much-needed support from Mohamed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as well.

The series will surely be a blockbuster as India and Australia are the top-two teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table and former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted for the home side to win the series 3-1.

“I’m obviously going to tip Australia to win and I’m never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I’m going to say 3-1 to Australia,” Ponting said.

On the other hand, Ravi Shastri backed India to continue their win streak against Australia in red-ball.

"It is going to be one heck of a series and India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they've got their bowlers fit and if they can bat well, they can tickle (beat) Australia once again," Ravi Shastri said.