Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A first four-day match ends in a draw

Pakistan Shaheens players celebrate after taking a wicket. — PCB

The first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ ended in a draw at the Islamabad Club Ground as the last day’s play was disrupted due to bad light.

The Shaheens declared at 367-4 in the first innings with a commendable lead of 245 runs with Umar Amir starring for the home side.

The visitors started their second innings carefully as they suffered an early loss of Anamul Haque for just four runs. Bangladesh were trailing by 203 runs by tea on Day four as Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque were at the crease.

The Shaheens’ bowling attack continued to increase the visitors’ worries as the wickets kept on falling quickly. Hasan was well-set on 33 runs but he too ended up losing his wicket.

Shahadat Hossain contributed 14 runs but the visitors were soon struggling at 77 for four wickets with a trail of 168 runs during the drinks break.

In the final session, the visitors were at 153-5 when the play was stopped by the match officials due to bad light.

For Shaheens, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Ali bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Umar Amin scored 177 runs and helped the Shaheens post a massive total in the first innings which increased pressure on the Bangladeshi team. Amin’s knock consisted of 23 fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, on the opening day, the Shaheens bowled out the visitors for just 122 runs courtesy of an impressive display with the ball by Naseem Shah and Hamza.

Scores in brief:

Match drawn

Bangladesh 'A' 122 all out, 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41) and 153-5, 39.2 overs (Nayeem Hasan 55, Zakir Hasan 33; Mir Hamza 2-13, Mohammad Ali 2-34)

Pakistan Shaheens 367-4, dec 90 overs (Umar Amin 177, Saud Shakeel 76, Mohammad Huraira 39, Saad Khan 31 not out, Kamran Ghulam 20 not out; Hasan Murad 2-49)

Player of the match – Umar Amin (Pakistan Shaheens)

Second four-day match at Islamabad Club from 20-23 August