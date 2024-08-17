Ihsanullah's father urges PCB to save his son's future

Ihsanullah's father expresses concern for his son's career. - Author

Abdul Nasir, father of Pakistan's fastest bowler Ihsanullah, expressed concern towards his son's career and made an impassioned plea to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking to the Local Media in Lahore, Ihsanullah's father asked PCB to move his son to the rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

This statement came following the Matta Express' elbow injury.

The right-arm fast bowler has been suffering from the injury for more than a year, during which he also underwent surgery in England.

In this regard, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi took action and ordered complete care of the Multan Sultan's bowler. It was decided that Ihsanullah's rehabilitation would take place in his hometown of Swat.

Neverthless Abdul Nasir was dissatisfied with this decision and highlighted his problem in conversation with the local media, that his son is not being properly catered in Swat.

"Ihsanullah's care is not properly managed in Swat as it lacks necessary facilities and experienced doctors," he said. "I request the PCB to call my son to the NCA in Lahore and keep him there until his treatment is completed so that his career is not compromised," he added.

Continuing with his conversation, he expressed gratitude to Chairman Naqvi's kind gesture and making arrangements for his rehabilitation in Swat.

However, he emphasised that his son's career is at risk due to fewer facilities there.

Additionally, Abdul Nasir mentioned his meeting with the Director Academies Nadeem Khan to request Ihsanullah's transfer to the NCA.

Malik Nasir, Ihsanullah's coach in Lahore, on the other hand, stated that it is essential to move the 21-year-old to the NCA, just like other injured players.

He urged the PCB with the evidence that Ihsan is currently Pakistan's fastest bowler and not sending him to the academy will jeopardise his career.