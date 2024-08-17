Key Bangladesh batter ruled out of Pakistan Test series

Bangladesh batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy. — BCB

Bangladesh batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Pakistan which will begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi, Cricbuzz reported on Saturday.

Hasan, 23, was part of the Bangladesh A team and participated in the four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad. During fielding, he sustained an injury in his groin and could not bat in the second innings.

Hasan scored 65 runs in the first innings against the Shaheens. In High Performance Unit's four-day matches, he contributed 69 and 65 runs and looked in good shape ahead of the series.

"We have received a mail regarding Mahmudul where it is stated that he sustained injury to his right groin and as a result, he is being rested for three weeks," BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed to Cricbuzz.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ National Bank Stadium