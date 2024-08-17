PCB eyes major upgrades to key venues ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

PCB all set to install floodlights ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. - X/@TheRealPCB

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stepped up to install the new floodlights at the venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Earlier on Wednesday, PCB’s Chairman Mohsin Naqvi gave his nod for the upgradation of Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi stadiums.

As per reports in local media, the venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi will see new floodlights for the ICC tournament which is scheduled for next year between February and March.

As PCB is gearing up to host the Champions Trophy, the board’s decision to install new floodlights is part of a broader initiative to utilise smaller venues, including Quetta, Abbottabad, and Peshawar, with light towers.

Meanwhile, the floodlights installed at the National Stadium Karachi will be relocated to Quetta, and those in Lahore will be moved to Rawalpindi.

In this regard, eligible companies have been contacted by the board to supply the lights on a rental basis from August 2024 to July 2025.

"The idea behind this process is to ensure smaller venues are also equipped with light towers for domestic cricket and major venues like Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi where most of the international games and CT matches would be played get towers which ensure international standard and uninterrupted provision of light during matches," a PCB source confirmed.

On the other hand, the PCB is working to install generators in several cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Quetta, and Peshawar.

It must be noted that the UK-based architectural company, founded 63 years ago, has designed around 200 stadiums on international standards in various countries leading it to secure more than 1,000 design quality awards.

Moreover, the PCB allocated Rs12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three venues for the Champions Trophy.

It is worth mentioning that the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved a budget of around $70 million for the tournament with the amount set to cover the expenses incurred during the support period which has been scheduled from February 12 to 18.