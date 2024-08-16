Pakistan Shaheens continue winning run in Top End T20 series

Pakistan Shaheens' players celebrate after taking a wicket. — PCB

Pakistan Shaheens continued their winning run in the ongoing Top End T20 series after beating Bangladesh ‘A” by three wickets on Friday in Darwin.



The Shaheens recorded their third consecutive win in the series by beating Bangladesh A as they had earlier defeated Tasmania and Melbourne Renegades by five and four wickets, respectively.

Chasing the target of 142 runs, the Shaheens were given a brilliant start by their opening of skipper Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan as the two combined for a 47-run partnership on just 34 balls.

Haris returned to the pavilion after playing an 18-ball 32 runs knock which included two fours and three sixes, Farhan soon followed the wicketkeeper after contributing 17 runs on 21 balls.

Abdul Faseeh was the third Pakistani batter to get dismissed as the Shaheens were 65 for three wickets loss in 8.3 overs. However, Omair bin Yousuf and Usman Khan’s 46-run stand for the fourth wicket was crucial as it led the team near to the target.

The Shaheens lost wickets but Muhammad Irfan Khan and Jahandad Khan guided the team home with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh A opted to bowl first after winning the toss and were restricted the 141 for five as the Shaheens’ Faisal Akram dominated their batting lineup.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Shamim Hossain formed an unbeaten sixth-wicket 83-run partnership after losing wickets in the early overs. The former scored 41 off 32 while the latter top-scored for his team with 44 runs on 38 balls.

Pakistan Shaheens will play the ACT Comets in their next match on Saturday at the DXC Arena.