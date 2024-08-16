PCB announces commentary panel for Bangladesh Test series

Aamir Sohail is part of the commentary panel for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the commentary panel for the Bangladesh Test series which begins on August 21 in Rawalpindi.



The Test matches will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Shan Masood will lead the home side while the young Najmul Hossain Shanto will guide the Bangladesh team. The Tigers have never won a red-ball match against Pakistan in 13 meetings.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed a panel of five commentators and one presenter for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh Test series taking place in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 21 to 25 August, while the second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium from 30 August to 3 September,” the PCB said in a presser.

“Aamir Sohail, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Nick Compton and Urooj Mumtaz will be on the commentary panel, while Sikander Bakht will be the presenter.”

Earlier this week, Bangladesh's men’s cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The team was taken to a private hotel under strict security arrangements from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ National Bank Stadium