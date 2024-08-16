Jay Shah opens up on IPL 2025 having 84 matches instead of 74

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah. — BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah opened up on having 84 matches instead of the traditional 74 in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

In the lead-up to IPL 2025, the relevance of the mega auction has become the biggest question as some teams, who already have strong squads, are against the idea while the teams with weaker ones are in favour of it.

Shah asserted that both majority and minority voices will be heard and given equal importance before the BCCI makes a final decision.

“We’ve heard the views of all the franchises. For us, a minority view is as important as the majority opinion. Ultimately the office-bearers (of the BCCI) will decide. Those who have a good side said there is no need for the big auction and those without a good side wanted the big auction," Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Shah then went on to hint that mega auction may not be completely scrapped saying: “Continuity is important as shuffling, for the growth of the game.”

Another hot topic among the franchise owners is the possibility of increasing the number of matches from 74 to 84. In 2022, the IPL added Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants into the league but the number of matches remained the same.

Based on the home and away format, there should be 94 matches in total including the playoffs and final but the BCCI decided against that due to the jam-packed international schedule.

“Nothing is confirmed. We will collectively decide. We also have to factor in the workload of the players and the window also. It’s in the contract but it is up to the BCCI to decide," Shah said.

The BCCI also suggested the ICC create a fund dedicated to the longest format of the game as it’s expensive to organise a Test match.

“I am a member of F&CA (Finance and Commercial Affairs) of the ICC. I have suggested there should be a dedicated fund for Test cricket. It’s very expensive to host Test matches. If the (ICC) Board approves, we can do that. We’re trying to create a special fund for Test cricket,” Shah said.