WI vs SA: Joseph, Mulder shine as 17 wickets fall on first day of second Test

West Indians celebrating after taking wicket. — AFP

The fast bowlers of West Indies and South Africa grabbed attention, with Caribbean’s Shamar Joseph bagged five wickets while Proteas’ Wiaan Mulder dismissed four players of the opposite team on first day of the second Test.

Guyanese fast bowler Shamar Joseph bagged five wickets on the first day of the two-day Test fixture against South Africa on Thursday.

Additionally, the Proteas’ scored 160 all out, with Joseph dismissing five at the score of 33.

Wiaan Mulder, on the other hand, registered his career-best figures of 4-18 as he ripped through the West Indies top order, bowling captain Kraigg Brathwaite (3) out and completing a brilliant one-handed caught and bowled to remove Alick Athanaze (1).

"The ball stayed quite low, so it was about trying to hit the stumps. I did not bowl at my best, but it went for me today," Mulder said. "Shamar bowled really well and made it tough for batters to score and I tried to replicate that."

Seventeen wickets fell in the day as seamers from both sides were able to get movement off the pitch and through the air after South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat.

Moreover, the home side were in trouble at the score of 56 for 6, but Jason Holder embarked on an excellent counter-attack.

Along with left-handed batter Gudakesh Motie (11), Holder scored 41 on seventh wicket.

Meanwhile, the first day leaves Holder not out on 33 not out and will look to guide his side past the visitors' first innings score on the second morning, but needs to do so before he runs out of partners.

The tourists were reduced to 97-9 but a 63-run 10th wicket stand between Dane Piedt (38 not out) and Nandre Burger (23), a record for South Africa against the West Indies, took them to what looks a respectable first innings score in the conditions.

The home bowlers were getting prodigious swing with five of the South African batters clean bowled and seamer Jayden Seales also taking 3-45.