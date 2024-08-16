PAK vs BAN: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Rawalpindi Test

Rain expected at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during Pak-Ban Test series. —AFP/File

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled on August 21 in Rawalpindi, is at a high risk of being disrupted due to weather conditions.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Rawalpindi is expected to receive rain on all five days of the first Test from August 21 to 25.

Additionally, the weather condition has hindered the preparations at the venue, with ground staff yet to begin work on the pitch.

According to sources, the decision regarding which pitch will be used for the match is yet to be finalised.

As the teams are geared up for the clash, both sides are hoping for improved weather conditions to ensure an uninterrupted Test series.

Meanwhile, two ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21 to 25 and August 30 to September 3, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh men’s cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The team was taken to a private hotel under strict security arrangements from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ National Bank Stadium