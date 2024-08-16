PAK vs BAN: Mushtaq praises Shakib, Mushfiqur for uplifting team amid political turmoil

Mushtaq Ahmed comments over Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. —PCB

Bangladesh’s spin-bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed praised Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim for motivating their team ahead of the Tests against Pakistan after facing a political turmoil in their country.



“All the players are very mature and are very excited,” Mushtaq told reporters in Lahore on Thursday. “Management is very good with the players and seniors like Shakib are playing a positive role by talking with the young guys.”



Earlier on Tuesday, the Tigers squad reached Lahore four days prior to the schedule as their training was disrupted by continuous protests in their country, Arab News reported.

In this regard, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the Bangladesh team to have an additional three-day training in Lahore ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi scheduled on August 21 — a gesture which was appreciated by the stakeholders in Bangladesh.

“All the stakeholders in Bangladesh appreciate the PCB’s gesture,” Mushtaq said. “This is a great relationship between PCB and Bangladesh, and cricket will get stronger.”

The former Pakistan leg-spinner mentioned that despite being a lawmaker in Sheikh Hasina’s government, Shakib was selected for the forthcoming series and was playing a T20 league in Canada when Hasina reigned.

Additionally, Mushtaq commented over Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for spreading positivity among the fellow players ahead of the big face-off.

“They are all playing good positive roles,” Mushtaq said. “They are focusing on cricket now and everything is fine. I give credit to the team management.”

Mushtaq also mentioned that the team combination will be finalised after assessing the conditions in Rawalpindi.

“Spinners have an important role in Test cricket, their importance cannot be denied," he added.



The series will kick off in Rawalpindi, with the first Test set to begin on August 21. The action will then move to the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where the second Test match will take place from 30 August to 3 September.