Pakistan Shaheens bag third win of Top End T20 series

Pakistan Shaheens during the game against Melbourne Renegades. - PCB

Pakistan Shaheens bagged a four-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades in a low-scoring match on Thursday in the Top End T20 series.

The Shaheens’ disciplined bowling attack limited the Renegades to a modest total, which they successfully chased down to clinch the win.

After being put in to bat first, the Renegades faced early setbacks, losing wickets at regular intervals and struggling to build any momentum. Jai Lemire was the top scorer for the Renegades, making a cautious 23 runs off 24 balls, but the team could only muster 107 runs before being bowled out.

Blake Macdonald’s brisk 18 off 10 balls, including three boundaries, offered some resistance, while Will Sutherland added 16 runs. However, the Renegades couldn’t withstand the relentless pressure from the Shaheens' bowlers.

Jahandad Khan spearheaded the Shaheens’ bowling attack, taking three wickets for just 19 runs in 3.3 overs. He was well supported by Mohammad Imran Jr, Faisal Akram, and Arif Yaqoob, who each claimed two wickets, while Mubassir Khan chipped in with one.

Chasing 108 runs, the Pakistan Shaheens faced some early setbacks. Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for just 4 runs by Kane Richardson, putting the team under pressure. Captain Mohammad Haris contributed 17 runs off 13 balls before falling to Callum Stow, leaving the Shaheens in a precarious position.

However, Omair Bin Yousuf and Usman Khan steadied the innings with a composed partnership. Omair scored 25 runs off 21 balls before being dismissed by Tyler Pearson, while Tayyab Tahir struggled and was removed by Richardson for 4 runs.

Usman Khan played a crucial role for the Shaheens, anchoring the innings with a gritty 38 off 36 balls, including a boundary and a six. His determined knock ended when Harry Dixon claimed his second wicket of the match.

In the end, Mubassir Khan (3) and Jahandad Khan (7) saw the team home, successfully chasing down the target in the 18th over.

Remember, Shaheens won the first game of their campaign against Perth Scorchers and lost to Melbourne Stars in the second.

Meanwhile, they defeated Tasmania Tigers in the third game.