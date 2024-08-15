PAK vs BAN: Mushtaq Ahmed confident Bangladesh spinners will trouble Pakistan

Mushtaq Ahmed backed Bangladesh's spin bowlers, emphasising their potential as match-winners ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The series will kick off in Rawalpindi, with the first Test set to begin on 21 August. The action will then move to the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where the second Test match will take place from 30 August to 3 September.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mushtaq, who serves as Bangladesh's spin-bowling consultant, mentioned that the team combination will be finalised after assessing the conditions in Rawalpindi.

“We will decide the combination after going to Rawalpindi and assessing the conditions there,” said Mushtaq.

“Spinners have an important role in Test cricket, their importance cannot be denied.”

The former Pakistan leg-spinner praised Bangladesh’s spinners and the country’s overall bowling talent.

“Bangladesh’s spinners are a vital cog in their lineup and they are genuine match-winners. The good thing is that the country is producing good bowlers,” he added.

“If the condition is favourable for fast bowlers, we have good pacers too.”

He also expressed gratitude towards the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for extending an invitation to the visiting team to arrive early and engage in practice sessions ahead of the series, especially in light of the political turmoil in Bangladesh.