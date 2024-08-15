BCCI turns down ICC’s request to host Women’s T20 World Cup

India ruling themselves out as hosts leaves Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates. —BCCI

The Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) has turned down the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) offer to host the forthcoming ICC women’s T20 World Cup in October.

Bangladesh have to host the tournament from October 3-20 but political turmoil in the country has led ICC to look for alternatives.

Speaking to the Times of India, BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah responded to the offer.

"They [ICC] have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no," Shah told Times of India. "We're in the monsoon and on top of that we will host the Women's ODI World Cup next year. I don't want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups."

India ruling themselves out as hosts leaves Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the possible alternatives for the upcoming tournament.

Earlier, ICC emphasised mainly on hosting the tournament in Bangladesh, however, the political unrest led ICC to change its decision.

In this regard, an ICC official stated earlier this week that the condition in the country is being monitored, ESPN reported.

“The ICC is closely monitoring developments in co-ordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants," an ICC statement said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants."

But, Muhammad Yunus’s interim government is making a last-ditch attempt to host the tournament in their country.

Security challenges aside, the BCB is also amid a crisis, with their president and the former sports minister Nazmul Hassan effectively out of office since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5. Several board directors, who have direct or indirect political connections, have also been incommunicado.

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently in Pakistan for the two-match Test series. They're also slated to tour India next month for two Tests and three T20Is.