Arshad Nadeem aims to compete till 2032 Olympics

Arshad Nadeem expressed his ambition to bring further accolades to the nation. - AFP

Karachi: Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist, Arshad Nadeem, has announced his intention to continue competing until the 2032 Olympics.

Speaking to the media at the Governor House in Karachi, the record-making athlete expressed his ambition to bring further accolades to the nation.

"This is just the beginning of my journey. I want to defend my title in 2028, and if I stay fit, I intend to participate in the 2032 Olympics as well," said Arshad Nadeem, highlighting his long-term goals after his historic achievement for Pakistan.

Arshad recounted the warm reception he received at Lahore Airport, where he was honoured by the Chief Minister, who visited his village, and the Prime Minister, who invited him to the PM House on Independence Day. He also thanked the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, for his respectful acknowledgement.

"I received more honour than my medal, for which I am truly grateful," he stated, reflecting on the overwhelming support from his country.

The Olympic champion also praised the people of Karachi, expressing his amazement at the affection he received. "This love motivates all athletes to excel. Seeing the crowd yesterday made me feel like if someone handed me a javelin, I could set a world record right there," Arshad shared.

Arshad emphasised his commitment to working even harder in the future. Reflecting on his performance at the Paris Olympics, he mentioned feeling confident after the qualifiers but noted a slight mishap during his first throw due to his run-up. "I soon calmed myself down and managed to achieve a record throw on my second attempt," he recalled, discussing his medal-winning effort.

"I've worked a lot on my run-up, and my physique gives me an advantage," he added, highlighting his focus on improving his technique.

Nadeem also revealed that he is scheduled to meet with the Army Chief in the coming days. When asked about the performance of athletes from India and Pakistan, he expressed his happiness, saying, "I am glad to see athletes from both India and Pakistan showcasing their talent on the global stage."