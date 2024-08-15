PAK vs BAN: Babar Azam's batting position revealed for first Bangladesh Test

Babar Azam was unable to score a Test century in 2023. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam will bat at number four in the first Test on home soil against Bangladesh, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to the sources, Abdullah Shafiq’s batting position as an opener is not under threat, while captain Shan Masood will bat at number three

Moreover, batter Muhammad Huraira is a strong candidate to make a debut, added the sources.

Two ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21 to 25 and August 30 to September 3, respectively.

The sources said since the pitch will be suitable for bowlers in the first Test match against Bangladesh, Pakistan team will, therefore, field three fast bowlers and one spinner.

“Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and the third fast bowler will be Mir Hamza,” they said.

Bangladesh men's cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka on August 13 to play the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The team was taken to a private hotel under strict security arrangements from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.