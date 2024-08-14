Morne Morkel confirmed as India's bowling coach

Morne Morkel celebrates with Gautam Gambhir. - AFP

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel has been named as the bowling coach for the Indian men's team.

Morkel's appointment completes India's support staff, which is led by Gautam Gambhir and includes assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, as well as fielding coach T Dilip.

Morkel had been the leading candidate for the role after being shortlisted alongside R Vinay Kumar, the former Indian seamer. His appointment was confirmed on Wednesday by BCCI president Jay Shah.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach of the senior Indian men's team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed to PTI.

Until December of last year, Morkel was Pakistan's bowling coach. His name was put forward by Gambhir, with whom he worked for two seasons (2022-23) at Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, as well as at Durban Super Giants in the SA20.

Gambhir left two years after serving as LSG's mentor, and Morkel continued with the franchise as their bowling coach. He worked alongside the newly appointed head coach Justin Langer and helped develop young Indian talents like Mayank Yadav.

During his career, Morkel played 86 Test matches, taking 309 wickets, and 117 ODIs, where he claimed 188 wickets. He formed a formidable partnership with fellow fast bowler Dale Steyn, often leading South Africa to victory with their aggressive bowling..