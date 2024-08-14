Pakistan's volleyball player Azra Farooq honoured as MVP at Kings Cup in Maldives

Azra Farooq of Pakistan’s women's volleyball team. - Author

KARACHI: Azra Farooq of Pakistan’s women's volleyball team has been awarded the Most Valuable Player title at the Kings Cup volleyball tournament held in the Maldives.

Representing MK Club at the event, Azra won the hearts of fans with her exceptional performance. Not only did she lead her team to victory in all four matches, but she also earned the Best Player of the Match award in each game. Thanks to her outstanding performance, her team claimed the tournament title.

Azra individually secured six trophies at the event, including four Player of the Match awards, one Most Valuable Player award, and one Top 6 Player trophy.

Her achievements are a source of pride not only for her but also for Pakistan's women’s volleyball. Her performance has demonstrated that female athletes from Pakistan can excel on the international stage.