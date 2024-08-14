Jason Gillespie invites Arshad Nadeem to Pakistan cricket team’s dressing room

Jason Gillespie (L) and Arshad Nadeem (R). - AFP/Reuters

Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who secured a gold medal and set a new record at the Paris Olympics, has been invited by Test head coach Jason Gillespie to visit the Pakistan cricket team's dressing room.

In a discussion on the PCB podcast, Gillespie expressed his admiration for Nadeem's accomplishment and extended an open invitation.

"We would love to invite Arshad Nadeem to the dressing room as well. I saw all the Shaheens cheering him on during the Olympics. Having him visit and share his gold medal with the team would be a fantastic boost, especially with the Olympic spirit still in the air. It was a wonderful moment, and we extend an open invitation for him to visit the dressing room," Gillespie said.

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood, reflecting on Nadeem's success, added,"Arshad Nadeem has made us all emotional. Seeing him on the podium waving the flag and ringing the Olympic bell was incredible. He deserves all the recognition he’s getting and is a national hero. His achievements highlight the talent in Pakistan, and we’re all proud of him."

Masood further commented on the impact of Nadeem's success on the cricket team, saying,"Does it put pressure on the team? I don’t see it as pressure but as a privilege. Representing Pakistan is a huge honour, and every day we play is a privilege. We should feel extremely proud and grateful to represent our country. Arshad Nadeem’s success motivates us to seize our opportunity to do something good for Pakistan."

Remember, Arshad received a hero’s welcome upon his return to the country on Saturday.