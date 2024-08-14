Crew knocks out Messi-less defending champ Miami in Leagues Cup

WASHINGTON: Diego Rossi's two second-half goals launched Columbus Crew over reigning champions Inter Miami 3-2 to reach the Leagues Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan forward lifted the host Crew level in the 69th minute and netted the decider in the 80th to dethrone Miami, who also lead this season's overall MLS league standings.

Miami star Lionel Messi did not play, as he was still sidelined with a right ankle injury suffered a month ago in Argentina's Copa America final win over Colombia.

With the victory,reigning MLS champion Crew will play host to a Saturday quarter-final against New York City, who won 2-1 over Tigres.

Paraguayan midfielder Matias Rojas gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute and compatriot Diego Gomez doubled the margin in the 62nd before US striker Christian Ramirez answered for the Crew in the 67th, setting the stage for Rossi's winning brace.

The tournament features MLS and Liga MX Mexican sides, with Messi leading Miami to last year's inaugural crown shortly after arriving in Florida.

New York City rallied to reach the last eight.

Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro, the Tigres captain, opened the scoring with a header in the 18th minute but City netted the equalizer in the 20th through another Argentine midfielder, Maxi Moralez.

Uruguayan Santiago Rodriguez scored the final goal for City in the 65th minute.

At Cincinnati, Tai Baribo's two goals lifted the Philadelphia Union over the hosts 4-2.

Philadelphia grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Danish forward Mikael Uhre in the 51st minute and Israeli striker Baribo in the 61st.

Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha answered for Cincinnati in the 66th minute and US defender DeAndre Yedlin netted an equalizer for the hosts in the 80th minute.

The Union responded on goals by Baribo in the 82nd and US substitute Quinn Sullivan in the 84th.

Mazatlan advances

Next up for Philadelphia will be a home quarter-final on Saturday against Mazatlan, which defeated Cruz Azul on penalties after playing to a 2-2 draw in Washington.

Mazatlan grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Bryan Colula in the 40th minute and Panamanian midfielder Edgar Barcenas in the first minute of stoppage time.

Cruz Azul fell to 10 men in the fourth minute of the second half when Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovi was shown a red card.

Cruz Azul, however, was far from done as Uriel Antuna scored in the 84th minute and Colombia defender Willer Ditta added an equalizer in the opening seconds of stoppage time.

In penalties, Antuna, Ditta and Giorgos Giakoumakis failed to convert and Mazatlan won 3-1 to advance.

The Colorado Rapids advanced with a 2-1 home triumph over Toluca.

Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro scored in the 45th minute for Colorado but Portuguese striker Paulinho answered in the 83rd, setting the stage for American Darren Yapi's winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Next for Colorado is a Saturday quarter-final against Mexican champions Club America, which won 4-2 at St. Louis.

Uruguay's Brian Rodriguez scored for Club America on a penalty kick in the 86th minute and compatriot Rodrigo Auirre added an insurance tally in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Rodriguez scored his first goal in the 15th minute but US midfielder Indiana Vassilev equalized for St. Louis in the 49th and German midfielder Eduard Lowen lifted the hosts ahead in the 55th on a penalty kick. Chilean striker Diego Valdes equalized for Club America in the 79th minute.

Host LAFC beat San Jose 4-1 to book a quarter-final Saturday at Seattle.

LAFC opened the scoring on Uruguayan striker Cristian Olivera's goal in the 17th minute but Argentine midfielder Hernan Lopez answered for the Earthquakes in the 41st.

Gabon's Denis Bouanga converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give LAFC a 2-1 half-time lead.

Poland's Mateusz Bogusz added a goal for the hosts in the 61st minute and Bouanga scored again in the 66th for a 4-1 LAFC edge.

All-time French goals leader Olivier Giroud entered in the 71st minute for his LAFC match debut after moving from AC Milan in May.