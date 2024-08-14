PAK vs BAN: Karachi Test to be played without spectators

A view of an empty National Bank Cricket Arena. - PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena, from 30th August to 3rd September, will be played without spectators.

The decision was made due to ongoing construction work at the stadium as part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In an official statement, the PCB expressed regret over the necessity of this decision but emphasised that the health and safety of the fans is their top priority. The construction work, which is aimed at upgrading and renovating the stadium to enhance the spectator experience and ensure it meets international standards for the upcoming ICC event, has made it impossible to safely accommodate fans during the match.

"We understand the vital role that our enthusiastic supporters play in cricket, providing encouragement and inspiration to our players. However, after thoroughly considering all options, we have concluded that the safest course of action is to hold the match without spectators," the PCB stated.

As a result of this decision, ticket sales for the match have been immediately suspended. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund, which will be automatically processed and credited back to their accounts.

The PCB also expressed its commitment to ensuring that the stadium is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, the first ICC event held in Pakistan since 1996. The ongoing upgrades are part of a broader effort to improve the stadium's facilities and make it more fan-friendly.

It must be noted the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will take place from August 21-25.

The Bangladesh men's cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka on Tuesday.

The team was taken to a private hotel under strict security arrangements from the Allama Iqbal airport.

As per the schedule updated by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the visiting team will rest at the hotel today and have its training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 15, and 16.

“The visitors will go to Islamabad on August 17,” the board said.