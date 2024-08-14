Steve Smith wishes to play in IPL next year

Steve Smith. - IPL

Australia's top batter Steve Smith has declared his intention to participate in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The former Australian captain last played in the IPL in 2021 for Delhi Capitals and is eager to make a return.

His recent performance, which led Washington Freedom to their inaugural MLC title, has rekindled interest in his T20 career.

He amassed a total of 336 runs at a strike rate of 148.67, making him the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

His match-winning performance in the finals was instrumental in securing the title for Washington Freedom where he scored a 52-ball 88 in his side's 96-run triumph.

Despite a two-year absence from the IPL, Smith is eager to play a significant role once again.

"I'd love to be part of the IPL once again. I'll be putting my name in the auction," Smith told CODE Sports.

Smith was first acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2010 IPL. The following season, he secured a contract with Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Over the subsequent years, he played for Pune Warriors India and Rajasthan Royals.

In 2017, Smith led Rising Pune Supergiant to an intense final. He was later appointed captain of Rajasthan Royals before being released.

As of now, Smith has accumulated 2,485 runs from 103 matches at an average of 34.51, including one century and 11 half-centuries in the IPL. In 2021, Smith managed only 152 runs from eight matches, averaging 25.33.