Roger Federer reveals favourite match of his career

Legendary tennis star Roger Federer. — Reuters

Legendary tennis star Roger Federer revealed that his five-set victory against Pete Sampras at the 2011 Wimbledon was the “favourite match of his career”.



Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, stated that it was the first time he cried after winning before labelling the match “perfect”.

A 19-year-old Federer stunned Sampras 7-6(7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 in a classic encounter that ended the latter’s 31-match win streak at Wimbledon.

Federer made his way to the 2001 Wimbledon quarter-final after his win against the then-world No. 1 for the first time but he was beaten by Tin Henman there.

In an interview with Vogue, Federer, who has the most Wimbledon titles, revealed that his only contest with Sampras as his favourite.

“I don’t know the date, per se — it’s not ingrained in my brain — but that match against Sampras is my favourite match of all time,” said the former world No 1.

“It had everything: He was my hero at the time, and this was both my first time and my only time to play against Sampras. It was the first time I played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, and it turned into five sets.

“There was just so much going on in my head, it was fairytale stuff. And I don’t know if this was the first time or the second time in my career when I cried after winning.

“I cried when I beat the Americans 3-1 at the Davis Cup in Basel, my hometown, and I was able to help the team with three points to win it and clinch it, but I don’t remember if that was before or after — but when I went onto my knees after my forehand return against Sampras landed in and all of that pressure just fell away, I started crying.

“I’m like, This is surreal — what is going on? But I guess Wimbledon and Sampras and Centre Court, I don’t know—all of that does that to you.

“And that’s when you realise: ‘Oh — the hard work’s paying off. You’re on the right track.’ It’s a milestone victory. It was like the perfect match.”