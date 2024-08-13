Pakistan Shaheens bowl out Bangladesh ‘A’ for 122 on day one of first four-day match

Pakistan Shaheens in a hurdle during the first four-day match. - PCB

Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza put on an impressive bowling display, helping Pakistan Shaheens dismiss Bangladesh ‘A’ for 122 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the first four-day match.

At the close of the first day’s play, which was curtailed due to poor light, Pakistan Shaheens had reached 2 runs without loss in their first innings. Saim Ayub was unbeaten on 2 runs.

The match, held at Islamabad Club, had a delayed start on the first day due to a wet outfield, allowing only 46.3 overs to be bowled.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh ‘A’ struggled against Pakistan Shaheens' bowling attack, with only Mahmudul Hasan Joy showing resistance by scoring 65 runs.

Joy had also performed well in the previous four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin, where he scored 69 and 65 runs in both innings.

Naseem Shah took three wickets for 24 runs, while Mir Hamza also claimed three wickets, conceding 33 runs. Leg-spinner Muhammad Rameez Junior contributed with two wickets for 41 runs.

Scores in brief

Close of play - Day 1

Pakistan Shaheens trail by 120 runs

Bangladesh 'A' 122 all out, 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41, Umar Amin 1-4, Mohammad Ali 1-14)

Pakistan Shaheens 2-0, 2 overs (Saim Ayub 2 not out)

On the other hand, Bangladesh men's cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Lahore from Dhaka to play two-Test series against Pakistan.

The team was taken to a private hotel under strict security arrangements from the Allama Iqbal airport.

As per the schedule updated by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the visiting team will rest at the hotel today and have its training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 15, and 16.

“The visitors will go to Islamabad on August 17,” the board said.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from August 21 in Rawalpindi while the second Test will be played from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.