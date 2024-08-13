Sergi Roberto bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has left FC Barcelona. — FCB

FC Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto bid an emotional to the club two days after announcing that he will be leaving the Catalan club.

The event was attended by the likes of Xavi Hernandez, Carlos Puyol, Gerard Pique and other of Roberto’s former teammates as he came from the club’s academy La Masia.

Roberto gave an emotional speech in front of everyone where he talked about his memorable days with the club, including his journey with La Masia and what the club means to him.

“In recent years I have seen teammates say goodbye and today it’s my turn. I’ve been a Cule since I was a child, at the age of 14 I fulfilled the dream of wearing the shirt and I lived every moment as the last because I didn’t know how long it would last,” he said.

“After two years going back and forth to Reus, I went to live at La Masia and those were the best years of my life. I made friends there and grew up learning the values of this club. La Masia is and will be the great value of this club.

“Who would have thought that I would play 373 games for the club of my life and be the first captain, taking over from Messi, Busi, Xavi and company.

“To the fans, I would have liked to say goodbye on the pitch but I will be eternally grateful for your support over the years, where we have experienced unforgettable moments. I will always carry you in my heart.”

“I leave proud, I have given everything for 18 years and Barça is and will be the club of my life. This period is coming to an end but I’m sure our paths will cross again. Visca el Barca.”