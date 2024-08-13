Pakistan Shaheens win second match of Top End T20 series

The Pakistan Shaheens chased down the target in 15.1 overs.- PCB

Pakistan Shaheens secured a five-wicket victory over the Tasmania Tigers in the Top End T20 series on Tuesday.

Tasmania Tigers, who batted first, were bowled out for 124 runs. The Pakistan Shaheens chased down the target in 15.1 overs.

This victory marks the Shaheens' second win in three matches of the series.

Imran Khan Junior was the standout bowler, taking three wickets, while Jahandad Khan and Abbas Afridi each contributed with two wickets.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with a solid 45, and Omair Bin Yousuf added 32 runs to the chase.

Pakistan Shaheens are set to face the Melbourne Renegades in their next match, scheduled for August 15.

Scores in brief:

Tasmania 124 all out, 20 overs (Jake Doran 26, Tim Ward 22; Mohammad Imran Jnr 3-18, Jahandad Khan 2-21, Mohammad Abbas Afridi 2-39)

Pakistan Shaheens 125-5, 15.

Remember, Shaheens suffered a 47-run defeat in their second match of the Top End T20 Series against Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

Chasing the 176-run target, the Shaheens struggled from the very start and could only score 128 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.