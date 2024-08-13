West Ham United complete signing of Man Utd’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. — AFP

Premier League (PL) side West Ham United completed the signing of Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a seven-year deal, confirmed the Hammers on Tuesday.



Wan-Bissaka, 26, joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019 and went on to make 190 appearances for the 20-time PL champions.

He was part of the playing XI that took on Pep Guaridola’s Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season and won the cup. However, he was not a part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the new season.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in London and I'm excited for what's coming," Wan-Bissaka said. "I was born here and I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me."

United will complete the signing of Bayern Munich’s right-back Noussair Mazraoui to replace the Englishman.

Wan-Bissaka is West Ham's eighth signing after Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players and push on from there," Wan-Bissaka said.

"I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin."

The 26-year-old could make his debut for West Ham in their first match of the Premier League against Aston Villa on August 17.

"He's exactly the type of player we're looking to attract to this club while in the prime years of his career," Steidten said.

"He's an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly and who is superb in one-on-one situations. He's versatile too, which is clearly another positive.

"He's played over 170 Premier League games during his career so he knows the division inside-out."