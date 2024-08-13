New Zealand batter George Worker retires from cricket for job in investment firm

New Zealand's George Worker plays a shot. — AFP

New Zealand batter George Worker announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 34 to pursue a job in an investment firm, Forsyth Barr.

Worker, 34, represented New Zealand in 12 international matches — 10 ODIs and two T20Is — and played in the country’s domestic cricket for over 17 years.

He left his mark in List A cricket where he accumulated 6,721 runs at an impressive average of 43.64 and 79.85 strike rate in 169 matches which included 18 centuries and 37 fifties,

In a statement, Worker announced his plans for life away from cricket. “After a fulfilling 17-year journey in professional cricket, I am announcing my retirement from the sport. This decision marks the end of an incredible chapter of my life and the beginning of a new adventure.

“As I close this chapter, I am excited to embark on the next phase of my life with Forsyth Barr, who have offered me a fantastic opportunity," Worker said. "I look forward to bringing the same passion and dedication to my new role with them."

Worker was not just a prolific run-scorer in List A but as a part-time spinner, he also aged 58 first-class, 60 List A and 42 T20 wickets.

His international career was short, as he was in the circuit from 2015 to 2018 and played 10 ODIs. His T20I debut came in Harare against Zimbabwe, where he bagged the Player of the Match award.

In 10 ODIs played, Worker scored three fifties in his first six ODIs but only got to play four more matches.