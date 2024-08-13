Ricky Ponting backs Jason Gillespie to succeed with Pakistan

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (L) and Jason Gillespie. — AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting backed Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan’s Test coach saying that his record has been very good as a coach at every team he worked.

Gillespie was appointed as Pakistan’s red-ball coach before the T20 World Cup 2024 and the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh will be his first assignment as the coach.

Ponting, who led Australia to two World Cup glories, compared Gillespie with India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir before adding that the Aussie will have some challenges with the Pakistan cricket team.

"Jason Gillespie is a bit like Gautam Gambhir. Pretty much everywhere he has been, his coaching record has been very, very good. He will have some challenges I got no doubt about it. But he is a deep thinker and as I said, a quiet person that goes about it in his own way," Ponting said.

"We've got a few WhatsApp groups over the years, all of us old guys that have played together. So everyone's congratulated him (Gillespie) and wished him luck in that role.”

He then added that the changes in Pakistan’s coaching setup were not surprising following their abysmal T20 World Cup campaign where the Babar Azam-led unit suffered a group-stage exit for the first time in the tournament’s history.

“And look, to be honest, I am not surprised at all by the amount of changes in that group. I know it is a different format but they had a very disappointing T20 World Cup. If you are not willing to make some changes, you're expecting similar results to come your way," he added.

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ National Bank Stadium