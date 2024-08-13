Ex-Olympic diving champion Daley says 'right time' to retire

British diver Tom Daley has announced his retirement. - AFP

Former Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley said Monday it was the "right time" to retire as Britain´s most successful diver walked away from the sport following the Paris Games.

Daley, who won five Olympic medals during his decorated career, revealed the decision to call time on the sport during an interview with British Vogue.

The 30-year-old bowed out after winning silver in the Olympic men´s synchronised 10m platform in France, having clinched the gold medal in the same event at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

"I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It´s the right time to call it a day," Daley said.

Daley emerged as the star of British diving after first competing at the Olympics in the 2008 Beijing Games aged just 14.

He won bronze at the 2012 Olympics in London in the 10m platform, as well as bronze in the men´s synchronised 10m platform in Rio 2016.

Daley had effectively retired after his gold medal success in Tokyo, before deciding to return for a fifth Olympics in Paris in order to compete in front of his two children.

He decided ahead of the event that he would stop diving competitively once he stepped out of the pool in Paris.

"It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics," he told Vogue.

"There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

"But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

"It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive."

Daley´s gold in Tokyo came alongside Matty Lee and he was back to defend his title in Paris after being convinced by his six-year-old son Robbie to return to the sport.

Daley and partner Noah Williams claimed silver in the competition, finishing behind China a fortnight ago.

Looking forward to spending more time with his family away from the Olympic spotlight, Daley has no fears he will regret retiring.

"I want to be with my family. I´m really excited to be able to spend some time with them and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days," said Daley, who fulfilled a childhood dream by becoming the first diver to be a British flag bearer in the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.

"It´s always hard when you say goodbye to your sport. Lots of things to process, but I think it´s the right time.

"This year felt like such a bonus and I got to compete in front of my family, my kids. I got to be flag bearer. So yeah, bucket list ticked off on every occasion."