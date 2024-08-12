Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. contemplating Saudi Arabia offer

Vinicius netted 24 goals across all competitions for Madrid during the 2023-24 season. - AFP

Vinicius Junior is the latest target for the Saudi Pro League, and the Real Madrid player is contemplating a proposal to move to the Gulf nation, according to ESPN citing sources.

Vinicius, 24, played a crucial role in leading Los Blancos to a Champions League and La Liga double last season and is among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this year.

There have been discussions between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Real Madrid regarding the move, although the La Liga giants are keen to retain their star player.

A source informed ESPN that there has not yet been an official, formal offer for Vinicius.

Vinicius netted 24 goals across all competitions for Madrid during the 2023-24 season and has become an indispensable player for the club since joining in 2018, having scored in two Champions League finals.

The Saudi PIF holds a 75% stake in the country’s four main clubs: Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr.

The concept behind the Saudi project is for Vinicius to serve as the nation’s ambassador for the 2034 World Cup.

According to a source, the Saudis approached the Brazilian international's representatives and discussed an annual salary of up to €350 million (£300 million). The player has not yet dismissed the proposal.

Real Madrid would expect to receive Vinicius’ buyout clause, which stands at €1 billion. The forward’s contract at the Bernabéu runs until June 2027.

A source close to the player told the publication that for the deal to go through, Real Madrid would need to accept a transfer fee below the value of the release clause.