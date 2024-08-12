Alcaraz aims to dethrone Sinner as world No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz (L) shares a moment with Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz revealed what his next goals are as he looks to dethrone Jannik Sinner as the world No. 1 by the end of the year after losing the Olympic gold medal to Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz is 450 points behind the Italian and with Djokovic almost out of the race as he has started to play fewer and fewer competitions, the rivalry for the world No. 1 will be between the two youngsters.

"Obviously, being ATP number 1 is a goal every time. I am behind and the Race is an important ranking. At the end of the year, if you end the season at the top of the Race, the ranking becomes quite similar,” Alcaraz said.

“So, I am really focused on this goal. I want to play every tournament thinking about playing great tennis and getting a good result to improve in the Race. Ending the season at the top is one of my main goals at the moment.”

Alcaraz has won two Grand Slams this year — French Open and Wimbledon — and the Spaniard wants to continue playing good tennis to reach his goal by the end of the year.

"I'm fighting to be first in the Race, that's something I want to achieve as soon as possible. Cincinnati is a very important tournament, so I'll try to play good tennis and see how things go. I've probably won most of my matches this year without playing great tennis,” he added.

“Mentally I've been strong in some situations and I'm really happy about that. I'm excited about the way I handle certain situations: I always stay there, even when I know I'm not playing great tennis. I always keep a positive attitude and try to find solutions.”