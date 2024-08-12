Top BBL official impressed by Haris Rauf's 'cult following' in Australia's league

Haris Rauf pictured during a BBL match for Melbourne Stars. — Facebook/Melbourne Stars

Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf, who has made his mark in international cricket due to his performances with the national side, has also captured hearts abroad most notably in Australia's T20 Big Bash League (BBL) where he has featured for Melbourne Stars.

"There is no better example than [Haris] Rauf and the cult following that he quickly has built in Australia and with the Melbourne Stars and we'd love to see him back this year," said BBL General Manager Alistair Dobson while speaking during a recent online press conference.

Rauf, who has represented the Stars in multiple BBL seasons, has bagged 36 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in 22 matches for the side with an average of 16.33.

With an economy of 7.75 in the 75.5 overs that he has bowled in the league so far, the pacer's best figure as per cricket Australia's website, stand at 5/27.

Continuing on his praise for the Pakistani speedster, Dobson termed Rauf as a standout example of South Asian talent in the league and said that his impressive performances for the Stars have set the bar high.

"He proved himself with [Melbourne] Stars and has been a tremendous asset to the league," the BBL official said, adding, "Players from this [South Asian] region consistently capture the attention of local fans with their exceptional skills."

"We hope to see a large number of South Asian players in the upcoming season," he remarked.

Furthermore, the BBL general manager said that the league's draft will take place in the next two weeks and noted: "BBL clubs are currently busy planning to strengthen their teams".